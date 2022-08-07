Lynpers Chemical to invest $5.7m in Ishwardi EPZ

Lynpers Chemical Industries Ltd will invest $5.7 million in the Ishwardi Export Processing Zone to establish a textile chemical industry.

The company will produce nine million kg of textile auxiliary chemicals, including green acid, detergent, green soda, cotton levelling, polyester levelling, softener, etc per annum, according to a press statement on Sunday.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) and Lynpers Chemical signed an agreement to this end on 3 August at Bepza Complex in Dhaka.

At least 121 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory, added the statement.

Ali Reza Mazid, member of Bepza and Md Rofiqul Islam Mondal, chairman of Lynpers Chemical Industries signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was present on the occasion.

Among others from Bepza, members Mohammad Faruque Alam, Nafisa Banu, Executive Directors Md Tanvir Hossain and Md Khorshid Alam; Project Director Bepza EZ Md Hafizur Rahman, and Lynpers Chemical Managing Director SK Rezwanul Haque were also present during the signing ceremony.