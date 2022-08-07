Lynpers Chemical to invest $5.7m in Ishwardi EPZ

Corporates

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 11:16 pm

Related News

Lynpers Chemical to invest $5.7m in Ishwardi EPZ

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 11:16 pm
Lynpers Chemical to invest $5.7m in Ishwardi EPZ

Lynpers Chemical Industries Ltd will invest $5.7 million in the Ishwardi Export Processing Zone to establish a textile chemical industry.

The company will produce nine million kg of textile auxiliary chemicals, including green acid, detergent, green soda, cotton levelling, polyester levelling, softener, etc per annum, according to a press statement on Sunday.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) and Lynpers Chemical signed an agreement to this end on 3 August at Bepza Complex in Dhaka.

At least 121 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory, added the statement.

Ali Reza Mazid, member of Bepza and Md Rofiqul Islam Mondal, chairman of Lynpers Chemical Industries signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was present on the occasion.

Among others from Bepza, members Mohammad Faruque Alam, Nafisa Banu, Executive Directors Md Tanvir Hossain and Md Khorshid Alam; Project Director Bepza EZ Md Hafizur Rahman, and Lynpers Chemical Managing Director SK Rezwanul Haque were also present during the signing ceremony.

Ishwardi EPZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

16h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

1d | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

1d | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Is BPC really in loss?

Is BPC really in loss?

7h | Videos
Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

11h | Videos
Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla