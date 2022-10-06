Sino-Bangla joint venture to invest $15.63m in Ishwardi EPZ

M/s Jinqiu Global Textile Bangladesh Ltd, a China-Bangladesh joint venture company, is going to establish a garments accessories manufacturing industry in Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ) with an investment of $15.63 million.

To this effect, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) and M/s Jinqiu Global Textile Bangladesh Ltd signed an agreement at Bepza Complex, Dhaka on Thursday, said a press release.

This joint venture company will manufacture 250 million metres and 2 million cones of different types of garments and accessories products. This company will create employment opportunities for 981 Bangladeshi nationals.

Member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Jinqiu Global Textile Josim Uddin Ahmed inked the agreement in presence of the Executive Chairman of Bepza Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman.

Ishwardi Export Processing Zone is one of the eight EPZs of Bepza located at Paksey, Pabna.

Since inception in 2001, 22 enterprises are now running and 16 others are in under implementation stages in this EPZ. Around 17,000 Bangladeshi nationals are working here.

Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Director of Jinqiu Global Textile He Ping along with other representatives were also present at the signing ceremony.