Big Dipper Textile to invest $91.15 million in Ishwardi EPZ

M/s Big Dipper Textile Mills Ltd, a Canada-China owned enterprise is going to establish a Textile industry in Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ) with an investment of US$ 91.15 million.

An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s Big Dipper Textile Mills Ltd at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today (22 August), read a media release.

In presence of Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc, the Executive Chairman of BEPZA, Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Wong Jammy Kwok Chan, Chairman of Big Dipper Textile Mills Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 15,422 MT Yarn. 1209 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities in this factory.

Mentionable, there are 3 other industries operating their business in Ishwardi and Dhaka EPZ of this enterprise.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain & Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Big Dipper Textile / Ishwardi EPZ / Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA)

