Indo-Bangla JV to invest US$ 6.69m in Ishwardi EPZ

Corporates

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 05:01 pm

Related News

Indo-Bangla JV to invest US$ 6.69m in Ishwardi EPZ

The company will produce annually 150,000 metric tonnes of rice bran oil. They will create employment opportunity for 337 Bangladeshi nationals

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 05:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SPS Agrotech Ltd., an Indo-Bangla Joint Venture Company is going to establish a Rice Bran Oil manufacturing industry in Ishwardi EPZ with an investment of US$ 6.69 million.

This agro-based product is a new addition to the diversified items manufactured in EPZs and going to be the first rice bran oil industry in EPZs, reads a press release.

The company will produce annually 150,000 metric tonnes of rice bran oil. They will create employment opportunity for 337 Bangladeshi nationals.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and SPS Agrotech Ltd. signed an agreement to this effect on Wednesday at BEPZA Complex in the capital.

Member (Finance & Investment Promotion-Additional Charge) of BEPZA Nafisa Banu and Managing Director of SPS Agrotech Ltd. Chitta Majumder signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam, SPP, ndu, afwc, psc, G witnessed the signing ceremony.

Mentionable, the EPZs are strengthening the foundation of the country's economy by reducing the risk of monopolistic dependence on the garment industry through diversifying products.

Recently, the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged to enrich the country's export basket by establishing food and agro processing industries. Responding to the call of the Prime Minister, BEPZA is encouraging investment of this sector in the EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone.

Among others, Secretary of BEPZA Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and General Manager (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present at the signing ceremony.

Indo-Bangla Joint Venture Company / invest / Ishwardi EPZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

22h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  