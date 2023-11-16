Ludwig Pfeiffer Hoch und Tiefbau GmbH & Co. KG trained personnel for the Muhuri Irrigation Project following the contract agreement and directives from the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) through conducting training for personnel under package CW06 & CW07.

The training program targeted various stakeholders involved in the project, with over 1070 participants attending sessions held across six Upazilas in Feni.

The training spanned across two days for each batch, focusing on classroom lectures and practical guidance on topics such as project introduction, irrigation modernization, water distribution, and safety measures.

On the second day, participants received hands-on experience in operating the irrigation system, along with a recapitulation of the previous day's topics. All participants were awarded certificates of completion. Ludwig Pfeiffer Hoch und Tiefbau GmbH & Co. KG remains committed to supporting the sustainable development of the project through comprehensive training initiatives.