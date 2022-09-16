Farmers pumping groundwater for irrigation might help reduce floods: Study

Environment

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 10:50 pm

Related News

Farmers pumping groundwater for irrigation might help reduce floods: Study

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 10:50 pm
Farmers pumping groundwater for irrigation might help reduce floods: Study

Millions of small scale farmers in Bangladesh pumping huge amounts of groundwater for irrigation might possibly end up helping mitigate floods during monsoon season.

Using millions of groundwater measurements from 465 sites across Bangladesh, Kazi Matin Ahmed and his colleagues at Dhaka University estimated how much groundwater was pumped by more than 16 million farmers between 1988 and 2018.

Intensive irrigation and other agricultural developments since the 1980s have enabled Bangladesh to produce enough food each year to be nearly self-sufficient.

Bangladesh has a lot of groundwater but there are concerns it could be depleted, says Kazi Matin Ahmed.

Together, the farmers operate more than 1 million diesel and electric pumps to flood paddy fields during the dry season, which has enabled more food to be produced on more land, reads the NewScientist.

At roughly 25% of the sites, the records showed depleting groundwater levels. At around 40% levels during the dry season and monsoon remained steady. In the remaining 35%, levels declined during the dry season due to irrigation but aquifers were completely refilled during the monsoon.

"In our part of the world there is a lot of rainfall, there is a lot of river flow," says Kazi Matin. "Not all of that can find its way to the aquifers, because they first become full. When [farmers] extract more groundwater, the water level falls and it creates room for additional recharge."

This additional recharge amounted to between 75 and 90 cubic kilometres of freshwater captured between 1988 and 2018, which is more than twice as much as is held back by the Hoover Dam in the US.

In addition to boosting yields, this "Bengal Water Machine", as the researchers refer to it, may have helped lessen flooding during monsoon seasons.

"If there is no recharge, all the water would be on the surface. Then you have a bigger flood," says Kazi Matin.

Bangladesh

irrigation / irrigation water / groundwater / Groundwater Depletion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

12h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

13h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

13h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

13h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

1h | Videos
What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

5h | Videos
How to care your teeth

How to care your teeth

5h | Videos
How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation