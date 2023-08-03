LGED holds Urban Climate Resilient Infrastructure project workshop

A workshop on presentation of the final report of Urban Climate Resilient Infrastructure Project (UCRIP) under the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) was held at LGED conference hall.

LGED will implement the UCRIP under Climate Change Adapted Urban Development (CCAUD) during 2023 to 2028. Under this programme, the donation from the German Government will be used through the German Development Bank (KFW) to improve the quality of life of the urban population, including the development of drainage management in three municipalities of Bangladesh. By implementing climate-adaptive urban infrastructure, municipalities will gain capacity to deal with climate change. The first phase of UCRIP will cover Gaibandha Sadar Municipality, Islampur Municipality and Sirajganj Municipality.

The workshop was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin, chief engineer of LGED. While inaugurating the event, he asked about various aspects of the feasibility study report of the project. At the time, he said, the negative impact of climate change is already very strong, to deal with which LGED is creating projects using climate change information, especially this project will be implemented through the municipality by keeping in mind the problems of climate change in urban areas while keeping the locals involved.

Urban Climate Resilient Infrastructure Project (UCRIP) Focal Point and Project Director Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech at the workshop. LGED Additional Chief Engineer Md Ali Akhtar Hossain, along with other officials including Md. Noor Hossain Howladar, Md. Nurul Huda, Md. Kamrul Ahsan, Gopal Krishna Debnath, Sheikh Muzakka Jaher and Prakash Chandra Biswas conducted various phases of the workshop.

Mayors of Sirajganj, Gaibandha and Islampur municipalities were present in the workshop. Apart from this, KFW's Portfolio Coordinator Manik Saha along with various levels of consultants participated in the workshop.