Govt working to develop climate-resilient fisheries: Fisheries and minister

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 07:23 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh is working to develop climate-resilient fish farming methods, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said today (28 March). 

He called upon all the stakeholders to come forward in the fish production and expansion sector to ensure proper implementation of the government's development activities to this end.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the central workshop regarding the "Climate Smart Agriculture and Water Management" project being implemented by the Department of Fisheries at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Auditorium at Farmgate, Dhaka, on Thursday (28 March) noon as the chief guest.

He said special emphasis should be placed on research for climate-resilient fisheries production and management.

He also said all projects related to fisheries and livestock need to be completed on time.

Noting that Bangladesh is prone to natural disasters, the minister said, "We have to formulate policies based on reality."

Taking into account the risks caused by climate change, the implementation area of the Climate Smart Agriculture and Water Management project should be expanded.

Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Secretary Md Salim Uddin, Fisheries and Livestock Additional Secretary ATM Mustafa Kamal and other senior officials were present as special guests in the workshop held under the chairmanship of Department of Fisheries Directorate General Syed Md Alamgir.

