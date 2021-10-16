LankaBangla organises tree sapling distribution program with DNCC

LankaBangla Foundation has organised a tree sapling distribution program at the head office of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) near Gulshan on the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

With the theme "Let's plant trees to build Bangabandhu's dream country", various types of tree saplings will be provided as gifts to children under the age of two who are born and living in the area under Dhaka North City Corporation through this program, said a LankaBangla press release.

Under the program, the LankaBangla Foundation will work with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to distribute saplings for the next 5 years.

Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited inaugurated the program by handing over saplings to Dhaka North City Corporation's Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza and Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Md Zobaidur Rahman, said a LankaBangla press release on Saturday.

According to the release, the main objective of this tree sapling distribution program of the LankaBangla Foundation is to encourage all to plant trees on their own initiative to make the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation special meaningful with the aim of greening Dhaka city, increasing the forest resources of the country and maintaining environmental balance etc.

Dhaka North City Corporation's Lt Col Md. Golam Mostafa Sarwar, Deputy Chief Health Officer; Dr Md Emdadul Haque, Health Officer and LankaBangla Finance's Mostafa Kamal, Head of Board Secretariat and Regulatory Affairs; Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Human Resources and Muhammad Habib Haider, Head of General Infrastructure and Services along with other senior officials of both the organisations there also present on the occasion.