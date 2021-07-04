LankaBangla Finance attains PCI DSS Certification

Corporates

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 08:38 pm

LankaBangla Finance Limited, the fastest growing Non-Banking Financial Institute (NBFI), has received the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

LankaBangla has received this certification for adopting and applying the mandatory controls set by PCI SSC to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, the integrity of our credit card business operations.

This certification entails that the organisation has met all requirements with strong confidence regarding credit card security and becoming the first NBFI in Bangladesh to receive that accreditation.

Speaking on the occasion, Khwaja Shahriar, MD and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited, said, "I am delighted to pronounce the attainment of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification. This is a substantial and exceptionally important accomplishment."

"Security for Payment Card is an essential part of our business, and we take this obligation seriously, in meeting these very high standards and achieving accreditation validates the seriousness with which we treat our clients' sensitive assets" he added.

He also said, "This certification confirms that our organisation exercises as per the compliance requirements and has ensured the fundamentals of data security which is Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability. Processes are now better aligned than before to the organization's strategy and purpose."

"We are thrilled as LankaBangla Finance Limited is the only NBFIs in Bangladesh who is now the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certified," he further stated.

This certification is also a mandatory requirement of Bangladesh Bank for those who operate card businesses, and LankaBangla Finance Limited is committed to following regulatory instructions to ensure compliance.

LankaBangla Finance Limited has always been a reliable financial institution and has consistently kept a pledge to deliver superior financial products and services while offering increasing value to its stakeholders.

LankaBangla Finance Limited is known for its wealth of experience and bold attitude – the resources of extraordinary talent combined with substantial expertise that guarantees its customer excellence in financial solutions delivered across diverse digital platforms.

PCI DSS is a payment card security standard for organisations that handle branded cards from the major card schemes. The PCI Standard is mandated by the card brands, including Mastercard and VISA, but administered by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). The QSA service was provided by Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC).

