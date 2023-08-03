LankaBangla Finance, aamarPay partner to elevate payment collections

LankaBangla Finance Limited has entered into a strategic collections agreement with Soft Tech Innovation Limited, a Payment System Operator (PSO) operating under the brand name "aamarPay".

The agreement was signed at the Head Office of LankaBangla Finance, solidifying the collaboration between the two entities to offer enhanced digital financial services through deposit, loan, and card bill payment services to their valued customers using aamarPay Super App, reads a press release.

AKM Kamruzzaman, Head of Operations at LankaBangla Finance Limited, and AM Ishtiaque Sarwar, Managing Director of Soft Tech Innovation Limited (aamarPay), represented their respective organisations and officially inked the partnership.

Among others, Sheik Mohammad Fuad, Head of ICT, Md Shibbir Rahman, Head of Legal on behalf of LBFL and Chief Operating Officer, Md. Abdul Muktadir Azad, Head of Commercial, Mostafa Badrul Hasan of Soft Tech Innovation Limited (aamarPay), and other senior officials graced the occasion with their presence.

This strategic collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of LankaBangla Finance Limited and Soft Tech Innovation Limited (aamarPay) to create a seamless and efficient customer payment experience, the release added.

With the integration of aamarPay's innovative payment solutions, LankaBangla Finance customers will benefit from a wider range of secure and convenient payment options for deposits, loan repayments, and credit card bill settlements. With aamarPay, LankaBangla Credit Card holders can pay their credit card bill using any payment method they want.

"We are thrilled to partner with Soft Tech Innovation Limited (aamarPay) to enhance our payment services and provide our customers with a more accessible and user-friendly digital payment experience," said AKM Kamruzzaman, Head of Operations at LankaBangla Finance Limited. "Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen our commitment to customer satisfaction and further elevate our position in the financial services industry."

The partnership between LankaBangla Finance Limited and Soft Tech Innovation Limited (aamarPay) marks a pivotal step towards providing advanced and customer-centric payment services in the financial landscape of Bangladesh. Both organizations are committed to innovation and continuous improvement, ensuring customers enjoy a seamless and secure payment experience.