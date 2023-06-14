LankaBangla Finance signs deal with Aamartaka

14 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla Finance recently signed an agreement with Aamartaka for its customer privilege, reads a press release.

According to a press release, Khurshed Alam, head of Retail Business of LBFL and Md Mahmud Al Maruf Toufiq, managing director of Aamartaka signed the agreement for their respective organizations. 

Under this agreement, from now onwards "Aamartaka will be sourced the prospective customers for LankaBangla credit cards."

Md Toufiquer Rahman, head of Cards (Acting), ABM Faruque Hossain, head of Card Operations, Mohammad Abdul Jalil Khan, senior manager of Card Business of LBFL, Md Shahriar Islam, Rehenuma Tabassum Bari of Aamartaka and other higher officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

 

LankaBangla Finance / Aamartaka

