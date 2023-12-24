Inauguration of state-of-the-art Dialysis Centre by LankaBangla Finance PLC. and Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital

In a joint initiative between LankaBangla Finance PLC. and Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital, a state-of-the-art well-equipped Dialysis Center was inaugurated in the hospital premises on 23 December, 2023.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by Khwaja Shahriar, managing director & CEO of LankaBangla Finance PLC. and Brigadier General Dr Md Zakir Hasan (Retd.), acting managing director of Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital representing their respective institutions.

LankaBangla Finance's Managing Director & CEO, Khwaja Shahriar expressed optimism about the positive impact of the Dialysis Center on the community, stating, "LankaBangla Finance is proud to contribute to the enhancement of healthcare facilities in Bangladesh. We believe this Dialysis Center will provide accessible and advanced medical care, strengthening our commitment to societal well-being."

Brigadier General Dr Md. Zakir Hasan (Retd.), acting managing director of Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital highlighted Ahsania Mission's dedication to establishing a world-class healthcare centre and expressed gratitude to LankaBangla Finance for its pivotal role in advancing the hospital project.

He stated, "Our hospital is committed to delivering healthcare services to people's doorsteps. Patients suffering from kidney problems will be able to receive quality medical care from this dialysis centre." In the inauguration ceremony, AKM Kamruzzaman, FCMA - head of operations and senior executive vice president; Mostafa Kamal, FCA - senior executive vice president, board secretariat and Regulatory Affairs Division of LankaBangla Finance PLC.; Ar Kazi Shamima Sharmin, director (Planning, Development, Monitoring); Prof Dr AMM Shariful Alam, senior consultant & head, clinical oncology; Dr Muhammad Abdul Hamid, consultant, nephrology and Dr AKM Shahriar, assistant director, business development & monitoring of Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital alongside other senior officials from both organisations, were present in the program.

This Dialysis Center, a testament of collaborative efforts, materialised following a generous contribution from LankaBangla Finance PLC to Ahsania Mission Cancer & General Hospital last year.