LankaBangla Finance to sell out its properties

Stocks

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 08:55 pm

Related News

LankaBangla Finance to sell out its properties

The properties are to be sold at prevailing market price

TBS Report
16 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
LankaBangla Finance to sell out its properties

LankaBangla Finance PLC, a non-bank financial institution (NBFI), is set to sell all of its properties — two plots and an under-construction multi-storeyed building in the Tejgaon Industrial Area. 

In a stock exchange filing on Monday, the NBFI announced that the properties will be sold at the prevailing market price, with the sale being subject to the approval by the regulatory authorities. 

The under-construction building, owned by the company, has 11 floors plus the ground floor and four basements, the disclosure reads. 

No official of the NBFI could be reached over phone for a comment regarding the property sell-out. 

In the first half of 2023, the company's consolidated net operating income was Tk81.84 crore, a slight increase from Tk80.31 crore in the same period of 2022. 

Its consolidated after-tax net profit fell by 43% year-on-year to Tk17.93 crore in the January to June period this year. Its half-yearly earnings per share stood at Tk0.32 in 2023. 

LankaBangla Finance blamed reduction of interest income due to the regulator's imposition of rate cap, decrease in commission, exchange and brokerage income, and increase in provision for the decline in profit. 

Last year, it paid a 10% cash dividend to the shareholders. 

 

Top News

LankaBangla Finance / stocks / NBFI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

59m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World