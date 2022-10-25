LafargeHolcim holds seminar on disaster resilient building materials

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL), a building material solutions company in Bangladesh, organised a technical seminar titled 'Disaster Resilient Building Materials' in Rajshahi recently.

Renowned consultants, engineers and architects from different government and non-government organisations participated in the seminar, said a press release.

Professor Dr Jahangir Alam, Civil Engineering Department of BUET, presented the Keynote.

Fakhruddin Md Khan, head of Technical, LHBL shared the benefits of using sustainable building material solutions of the company.