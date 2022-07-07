LafargeHolcim continues to support flood-affected families in Chhatak

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 05:36 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) has initiated distribution of necessary food items among the flood affected families for the third time.

The company will cover 1,000 families in this phase.

Earlier LHBL distributed necessary food items among 5,000 families in two phases. Md Abul Kalam Chowdhury, mayor of Chhatak municipality inaugurated the food distribution as the chief guest at the company's Community Development Centre Thursday, reads a press release.

The mayor praised LafargeHolcim Bangladesh for its continuous support to the flood affected communities and said "We are grateful to LHBL as the company came forward in helping the communities who had been suffering due to the continuous flood."  

Alimuddin of Noarai was happy to receive the relief.

He said, "LafargeHolcim is distributing food items throughout the month. My family will not have to pass days without having food anymore."

Sabina is also from the same village. She said LafargeHolcim always stand beside the communities when needed.

"The company also provides free healthcare services and primary education round the year. It also provided safe shelter to us during the flash flood," she added.

Harpal Singh, head of industrial Operations and plant manager, Surma was present during the food distribution along with other officials of the company.

 

