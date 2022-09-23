UN to hold donors’ conference: Pakistan PM

Men use a makeshift raft as they cross a flooded street in a residential area, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Pakistan September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Yasir Rajput/File Photo

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently revealed that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans to hold a donors' conference to raise funds for Pakistan's flood victims.

The conference can either take place in New York or somewhere in Europe, reports Dawn.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of #UNGA77. pic.twitter.com/ulPctm2sJ6— PML(N) (@pmln_org) September 22, 2022

This information was revealed at the UN headquarters in New York, where Sharif spoke to the media at a Pakistan sponsored exhibition of pictures from the flood-affected areas.

Attended a photo exhibition a little earlier with UN Global Communication head in the UN HQ. These photos tell a tale of misery, pain & anguish that 33 million people of Pakistan are experiencing for no fault of theirs. Our story needs a sympathetic hearing. pic.twitter.com/48OIPgbrov— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 22, 2022

He also mentioned that once everything has been finalised, the conference will be held soon.

Shehbaz Sharif made an urgent appeal for debt relief following unprecedented floods which killed thousands and displaced millions of people in the country, reports HT.

Pakistan government signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund with "very tough conditionalities", the country's prime minister told Bloomberg.

"We have spoken to European leaders and other leaders to help us in the Paris Club to get us moratorium. Unless we get substantial relief how can the world expect from us to stand on our own feet? It is simply impossible," he said.

Warning that Pakistan is facing the imminent threat of epidemics following floods, he said, "God forbid this happens, all hell will break."

Floods in Pakistan submerged almost a third of the country and killed more than 1,500 people. The disaster has severely affected the country already reeling from depleted currency reserves and the highest inflation in decades.