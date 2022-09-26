LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd organises technical seminar in Jessore

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL), one of the leading building material solutions companies in Bangladesh, recently organised a technical seminar titled "Disaster Resilient Building Materials" in Jessore.

Renowned consultants, engineers and architects from different government and non-government organisations participated in the seminar, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Professor at the Department of Civil Engineering, Buet, Professor Dr Jahangir Alam, presented the keynote speech.

Meanwhile, LHBL Technical Head Fakhruddin Md Khan illustrated sustainable building material solutions.