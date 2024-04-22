LafargeHolcim keen to work with the Ministry of Environment on waste management

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) paid a courtesy call on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP yesterday (April 21, 2024).

LHBL Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Asif Bhuiyan and Holcim Group's Asia, Middle East and Africa region's Head of Geocycle, Moumita Chakraborty were present along with senior officials of the company during the visit.

During the meeting, LafargeHolcim expressed interest in working with the Ministry of Environment on sustainable waste management.

At the beginning of the meeting, LafargeHolcim officials apprised the Minister about the overall waste situation in the country and the company's initiative named 'Geocycle' to address this issue.

The minister praised the company for ensuring municipal solid waste management and circular economy through Geocycle.

Electronic waste, which has been a grave concern for Bangladesh, was a major topic in the discussion. A model for such waste management was presented by LafargeHolcim and the necessary policies were emphasised. The company also gave details on how such waste is being managed sustainably by other countries.

Besides, the officials of LafargeHolcim informed the Minister about the initiative of LafargeHolcim in manufacturing environment friendly blocks.

TheMinister applauded LafargeHolcim for its sustainable waste management program and requested to work on familiarising the best waste management practices of different countries in Bangladesh.

Finally, the Chief Executive Officer of the company handed over the sustainability report to the Minister which has been published for the first time.