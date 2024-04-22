LafargeHolcim keen to work with the Ministry of Environment on waste management

Corporates

Press Release
22 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 12:50 pm

Related News

LafargeHolcim keen to work with the Ministry of Environment on waste management

Press Release
22 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) paid a courtesy call on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP yesterday (April 21, 2024). 

LHBL Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Asif Bhuiyan and Holcim Group's Asia, Middle East and Africa region's Head of Geocycle, Moumita Chakraborty were present along with senior officials of the company during the visit.

During the meeting, LafargeHolcim expressed interest in working with the Ministry of Environment on sustainable waste management.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the beginning of the meeting, LafargeHolcim officials apprised the Minister about the overall waste situation in the country and the company's initiative named 'Geocycle' to address this issue.

 The minister praised the company for ensuring municipal solid waste management and circular economy through Geocycle.

Electronic waste, which has been a grave concern for Bangladesh, was a major topic in the discussion. A model for such waste management was presented by LafargeHolcim and the necessary policies were emphasised. The company also gave details on how such waste is being managed sustainably by other countries.

Besides, the officials of LafargeHolcim informed the Minister about the initiative of LafargeHolcim in manufacturing environment friendly blocks.

TheMinister applauded LafargeHolcim for its sustainable waste management program and requested to work on familiarising the best waste management practices of different countries in Bangladesh.

Finally, the Chief Executive Officer of the company handed over the sustainability report to the Minister which has been published for the first time.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

2h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

20h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What can be done to combat the effects of climate change?

What can be done to combat the effects of climate change?

11m | Videos
Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat

Demand for hatpakha has increased due to heat

1h | Videos
IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

15h | Videos
How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

17h | Videos