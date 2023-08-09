Cox’s Bazar flood: Body of elderly man recovered after 3 days in Chakaria

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 01:42 pm

The body of an elderly man who had been missing for the last three days has been recovered in Chakaria, Cox's Bazar.

The victim, identified as Anwar Hossain, was found on the side of the road in Nayapara area of Surajpur-Manikpur Union around 9am on Wednesday (9 August). 

According to Azimul Haque Azim, the chairman of the union, it is suspected that the 73-year-old victim got swept away by floodwaters when he went out to attend Zuhr prayers in a nearby mosque on Sunday (6 August).

"The elderly man was probably swept away by flood water when he went out to pray three days ago. He was missing since then (Sunday). The body was found this morning on the side of the road as flood water has started to recede in the area," he said. 

"He will be interred after completing the required administrative protocols," he added.

Chakaria Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) JP Dewan said that the local chairman informed him about the matter. Legal action is being taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, Cox's Bazar continues to grapple with the devastating flood situation, which has claimed the lives of eight individuals. Tragically, these fatalities include a child who drowned in Ramu, a businessperson who was bitten by a snake in Pekua, two individuals who lost their lives in a landslide within the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, and another three people who succumbed to a landslide in Chakaria. 

