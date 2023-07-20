LafargeHolcim Bangladesh records 66% EPS growth in Q2

20 July, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 11:25 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has recorded 66% earnings per share (EPS) growth in the first half of the year.

The company has delivered another quarter of strong topline growth of 34%, driven by progress against strategic priorities, said a press release. 

Consolidated operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached Tk2,167 million - an increase of 68%.

"We achieved this performance together. My thanks therefore go to our employees, business partners and stakeholders. Without their special commitment and passion, such a remarkable development would not have been possible. With continuous emphasis on agility, cost and innovation, we demonstrated strong performance in the second quarter of 2023, setting a solid foundation for rest of the year," LafargeHolcim Bangladesh CEO Iqbal Chowdhury said. 

"Our diverse product portfolio, efficient route to market, digital footprint, pan Bangladesh distribution network and aggregates business played a significant role in ensuring the healthy growth momentum. Geocycle, the sole Government approved waste management facility of the company, serving the nation in its commitment to zero-waste future, reduction of carbon emission while generating alternate fuel sustainably. Most importantly, we have our clear focus on key long-term value creation through de-carbonisation," he added.

The company's net sales during the quarter increased by 34% to Tk6,710 million compared to Tk5,014 million in Q2, 2022.

Operating EBIT reached Tk2,167 million a growth of 68% over same quarter of the last year. 

