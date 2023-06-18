Konka LED TV wins design award in Italy

Photo: Courtesy

The Conca Industrial Design Team won two awards at the A'Design Award and Competition, the world's most influential and respected international design competition held recently in Milan, Italy.

Konka LED TV won the Golden A'Design Award and Platinum A'Design Award for the A6 Pro Series and A6 Plus Television respectively in the Home Appliances category for the year 2022-23, reads a press release.

The Grand Jury of the competition consists of world-renowned designers, design experts and influential media personalities.

Notably, Konka Industrial Design Team has won these awards several times before.

The A6 Pro series boasts features such as mini LED display technology, JBL-certified audio, layered graphic design and a back metallisation process.

On the other hand, the A6 Plus Television features a 21:9 ultra widescreen ratio, an independent soundbar system and a metal base.

Konka LED TV accounts for about 25% of the television market in Bangladesh.