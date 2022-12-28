Jamuna Bank unveils its first ever Independent Sustainability Report-2021

Corporates

Press Release
28 December, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 07:34 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank unveils its first ever Independent Sustainability Report-2021

Press Release
28 December, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 07:34 pm
Jamuna Bank unveils its first ever Independent Sustainability Report-2021

Jamuna Bank Ltd has recently unveiled its first ever Independent Sustainability Report-2021 at its corporate head office with the slogan "Thriving forward Through Green Initiatives".  

The Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Director Kanutosh Majumder, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed along with members of the Sustainable Finance Committee and Sustainable Finance Unit were present in the publication ceremony, reads a press release. 

This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) Standards-Core Option.
 

Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

11h | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

9h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

12h | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

35m | TBS Entertainment
According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Details of Metro rail

Details of Metro rail

5m | TBS Today
Russian Iskander missiles ready for use, says Belarus

Russian Iskander missiles ready for use, says Belarus

1h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction