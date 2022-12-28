Jamuna Bank unveils its first ever Independent Sustainability Report-2021

Jamuna Bank Ltd has recently unveiled its first ever Independent Sustainability Report-2021 at its corporate head office with the slogan "Thriving forward Through Green Initiatives".

The Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Director Kanutosh Majumder, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed along with members of the Sustainable Finance Committee and Sustainable Finance Unit were present in the publication ceremony, reads a press release.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) Standards-Core Option.

