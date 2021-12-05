Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp and blanket distribution

Corporates

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 08:07 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp and blanket distribution

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 08:07 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Jamuna Bank Foundation recently provided free eye, gynaecology, paediatrics, diabetes and general medical services along with free distribution of blankets to the cold-stricken and distressed people at Mymensingh.

The blanket distribution and medical treatment service took place at Umme Kulsum Noorania Hafizia Madrasa at Trishal, Mymensingh.

Alhaj Nur Mohammed, chairman, Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Director of the Bank Md Ismail Hossain Siraji was present as special guest.

The event was presided over by Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited.

The press release further stated that about 3,841 patients were treated and free medicines were distributed at the event. Also, 366 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

Also present were Md Abdus Salam, deputy managing director of the bank, branch managers of Jamuna Bank's Netrokona, Gazipur and Mymensingh areas, officials of the head office, local dignitaries and a large number of people expecting medical services.

Jamuna Bank Foundation / blankets distribution / medical services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

8h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

11h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

2h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

2h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

2h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21