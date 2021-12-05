Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp and blanket distribution

Jamuna Bank Foundation recently provided free eye, gynaecology, paediatrics, diabetes and general medical services along with free distribution of blankets to the cold-stricken and distressed people at Mymensingh.

The blanket distribution and medical treatment service took place at Umme Kulsum Noorania Hafizia Madrasa at Trishal, Mymensingh.

Alhaj Nur Mohammed, chairman, Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Director of the Bank Md Ismail Hossain Siraji was present as special guest.

The event was presided over by Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited.

The press release further stated that about 3,841 patients were treated and free medicines were distributed at the event. Also, 366 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

Also present were Md Abdus Salam, deputy managing director of the bank, branch managers of Jamuna Bank's Netrokona, Gazipur and Mymensingh areas, officials of the head office, local dignitaries and a large number of people expecting medical services.