BRAC Bank donates blankets to PM's relief fund
BRAC Bank has contributed 75,000 pieces of blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help underprivileged people across the country during winter.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a token blanket from BRAC Bank Director Faruq Mayeenuddin Ahmed at a ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on 10 November, reads a press release.
The bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain was also present.
On the humanitarian initiative, the bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said: "As a values-based organisation, we believe it is our responsibility to help the less fortunate people of the society, in which we operate. This contribution is a token of warmth from BRAC Bank, which would help mitigate the suffering of the people during winter."