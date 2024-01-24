Bangladesh Gas Fields distributes over 500 blankets in Brahmanbaria

Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL) has extended a helping hand to the community by distributing over 500 blankets to those in need in Brahmanbaria.

This initiative is part of the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and contributing to the well-being of the local population, reads a press release.

The blanket distribution programme commenced at the BGFCL head office located in the Birasar area of Brahmanbaria city, starting at 9 am on Wednesday (24 January).

In addition to the blanket distribution at the BGFCL head office, the outreach extended to the 'A' and 'B' locations of Titus Gas Field in Brahmanbaria

The Managing Director of BGFCL, Abdus Sultan, and the General Manager (Administration), Habibur Rahman, were joined by other General Managers and officials from BGFCL at the blanket distribution event.