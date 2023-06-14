Foundation stone for Jamuna Bank Foundation Hospital laid at Rupganj, N'ganj

Foundation stone for Jamuna Bank Foundation Hospital laid at Rupganj, N'ganj

The Jamuna Bank Foundation recently took the initiative to fund and lay the foundation stone for the Jamuna Bank Foundation Hospital in Rupshi, Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.

This endeavour demonstrates their strong commitment to standing by the helpless and deprived individuals in society, reads a press release.

The event was graced by the presence of the Minister of Textiles and Jute, Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Protik), as the Chief Guest.

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, former member of parliament and chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation, presided over the function, lending his guidance and expertise.

Notable attendees included Tarabo Municipality Mayor Hasina Gazi, as well as Jamuna Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, who were present as distinguished guests.

The event brought together adjacent branch managers, senior officials, local dignitaries, and a multitude of individuals, all united in support of the noble cause.

As a non-profit organisation, the Jamuna Bank Foundation Hospital stands as a beacon of hope for the community it serves.

