Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore launches free medical opinion services

Health

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 05:35 pm

Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore launches free medical opinion services

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 05:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore in India and Karetrip.com launched a new service that provides free medical opinions for endoscopic spine surgery and scar-less head and neck surgeries through WhatsApp and Messenger available to patients from all countries, including Bangladesh, according to a press release.

The organisers held a press conference at Holiday Inn, Dhaka on 28 October. A host of professionals, doctors, physicians, consultants, policy makers and journalists were present at the event.

Dr Satish Nair, senior consultant, professor, and head of the Department of ENT-Head Neck Surgery at Apollo Hospitals Bangalore, and Dr Sachin GR, consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital, spoke about the new service at the press conference.

"We understand that many patients seeking treatment and surgeries often face challenges in finding the proper guidance for selecting the right doctor, hospital, and understanding the associated costs," they said.

The organisers say to get a free medical opinion from Apollo Hospitals Bangalore, simply send a message to +91 96320 57050 (India) on WhatsApp.

"Through this toll-free number, Apollo Hospitals Bangalore aims to offer free support to patients seeking head and neck or spine surgery in India," they added.

According to the organisers, the dedicated team of the hospital is committed to assisting patients at every step, ensuring a seamless journey. All medical inquiries will be addressed free of charge.

Apollo Hospitals Bangalore is a flagship quaternary care hospital with Joint Commission International accreditation for the 6th time in a row. It has 700 beds spread across 3 structures, and caters to patients from over 121 countries and neighbouring states.

Karetrip.com is a leading medical travel planner globally that aims to provide quality and affordable healthcare beyond city, state, and country limits.

