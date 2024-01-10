Union Bank distributed blankets to cold stricken people in Dhaka

Union Bank PLC distributed blankets at different places in the Dhaka city among the helpless, sick, orphan and cold affected people.

The managing director and CEO of the bank ABM Mokammel Haque Chowdhury distributed the blankets as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director of the bank Md Jahangir Alam, Dhaka North City Corporation's ward-19 Councilor Md Mofizur Rahman, ward-20 Councilor Md Nashir and head of Human Resource Department EVP Md Mainul Islam Chowdhury were present as special guests.

The higher officials of the bank were also present at the event.

