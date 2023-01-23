Jamuna Bank Foundation organides Free Medical Camp in Pabna

Photo: Courtesy

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation a free medical camp was conducted at Mirzabari, Kashinathpur in Pabna where seven types of free medical services were given to 6,537 people and 658 were listed for eye operation.

During this time 2,500 blankets were given to underprivileged and cold-stricken people. Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme. Among others, local representatives, dignitaries, higher officials from head office and a large number of medical service seekers were also present during the programme.