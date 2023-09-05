IUB's startup IUB@CSE event shines spotlight on entrepreneurship

Corporates

Press Release
05 September, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 05:33 pm

Related News

IUB's startup IUB@CSE event shines spotlight on entrepreneurship

Press Release
05 September, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 05:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) celebrated the vast potential of young minds and entrepreneurship by hosting the flagship event titled Startup IUB@CSE on 4 September.

The event, shaped around the vision of a "Smart Bangladesh", aimed to bridge the gap between academic learning and pioneering business ventures. The primary objective was to sow seeds of innovation in areas such as software engineering, internet of things (IoT), blockchain, embedded systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics, said a press release.

A total of 27 promising projects were unveiled, each a testament to the ingenuity and dexterity of young minds. To foster the growth of these ideas into sustainable businesses, renowned industry experts and investors were in attendance, providing invaluable insights.

Among the luminaries were Sonia Bashir Kabir, Founder and MD of SBK Tech Ventures; Mr. Sami Ahmed, MD & CEO of Startup Bangladesh Limited; Wahidur Rahman Sharif, President of BACCO; Dr. Tanjiba Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Freelancer Development Society, and Sohael Reza, CEO of ADN DigiNet Ltd. Their presence not only added gravitas to the event but also enriched the learning experience for the budding entrepreneurs.

Sabrina Alam, head of Industry-Academia Collaboration of IUB's CSE Department, shared her enthusiasm about the initiative. The event also witnessed the esteemed presence of Professor Dr. Md. Mamun Bin Ibne Reaz, Dean of the School of Engineering, Technology, and Sciences (SETS), Dr. Mahady Hasan, Head of the CSE Department, along with other faculty members. 

Prof. Dr. Reaz said, "Startup IUB@CSE is a testament to our firm belief in the transformative power of startups for Bangladesh's growth, both in terms of innovation and job creation."

IUB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

31m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World