IUBAT observes International Mother Language Day

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) has celebrated the Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day with due respect in memory of Language Movement martyrs.

The programme started through hoisting of National Flag to half-mast in the morning by IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab, Board of Trustees Secretary Engr Wasil Hasan Chowdhury and Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hamida Akhtar Begum on Monday (21 February).

Registrar Professor M Lutfar Rahman, Deans, Chairs, Coordinator of faculties, students, officers and staff including entire rank and file of the university community were present.

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor, Members of Board of Trustees, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Faculty members, students, Alumni honoured the language martyrs with flowers in the Shaheed Minar of the University.

Later, a discussion was arranged in the IUBAT auditorium to commemorate the martyrs.