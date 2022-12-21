IUB celebrates hundred years of Nazrul's Bidrohi and Eliot's The Waste Land

The Kazi Nazrul Islam and Abbasuddin Ahmed Research Center (KNIAARC) of IUB organised a programme titled "One Hundred Years of Nazrul's Bidrohi and Eliot's The Waste Land" on 19 December.

Bangla Academy Literary Award winning author, translator and critic, Prof Fakrul Alam, director of Dhaka University's Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty, attended the programme as the chief guest. National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's granddaughter Khilkhil Kazi was the special guest, reads a press release.

Renowned singer, author and Abbasuddin Ahmed's granddaughter Dr Nashid Kamal; IUB Trustee Towhid Samad; Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD; KNIAARC Advisor Prof Niaz Zaman; and KNIAARC Director and Professor of English and Modern Languages at IUB Dr Ahsanuzzaman, also spoke at the event.

At the programme, Dr Ashim Dutta and Sanjeeda Hossain from Dhaka University; Dr Kolpona Hena Rumi from Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University; and Md Shamim Hossain from Jahangirnagar University presented research papers on Bidrohi and The Waste Land.

Tapos Sarkar, controller of Examinations, IUB, and Dr Carl Nicholas Bloom, assistant professor, Department of English and Modern Languages, IUB, recited from Bidrohi and The Waste Land respectively.