IUB celebrates hundred years of Nazrul's Bidrohi and Eliot's The Waste Land

Corporates

Press Release
21 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 04:07 pm

Related News

IUB celebrates hundred years of Nazrul's Bidrohi and Eliot's The Waste Land

Press Release
21 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 04:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Kazi Nazrul Islam and Abbasuddin Ahmed Research Center (KNIAARC) of IUB organised a programme titled "One Hundred Years of Nazrul's Bidrohi and Eliot's The Waste Land" on 19 December. 

Bangla Academy Literary Award winning author, translator and critic, Prof Fakrul Alam, director of Dhaka University's Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty, attended the programme as the chief guest. National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's granddaughter Khilkhil Kazi was the special guest, reads a press release. 

Renowned singer, author and Abbasuddin Ahmed's granddaughter Dr Nashid Kamal; IUB Trustee Towhid Samad; Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD; KNIAARC Advisor Prof Niaz Zaman; and KNIAARC Director and Professor of English and Modern Languages at IUB Dr Ahsanuzzaman, also spoke at the event.  

At the programme, Dr Ashim Dutta and Sanjeeda Hossain from Dhaka University; Dr Kolpona Hena Rumi from Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University; and Md Shamim Hossain from Jahangirnagar University presented research papers on Bidrohi and The Waste Land.

Tapos Sarkar, controller of Examinations, IUB, and Dr Carl Nicholas Bloom, assistant professor, Department of English and Modern Languages, IUB, recited from Bidrohi and The Waste Land respectively.

Kazi Nazrul Islam / poet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

5h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

5h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

4h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

15m | TBS Insight
75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

25m | TBS Stories
Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

6h | TBS SPORTS
How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide