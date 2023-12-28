Poet Abu Bakar Siddique passes away

Eminent poet Abu Bakar Siddique passed away at a hospital in Khulna city Thursday morning. He was 91.

Abu Bakar, also the father of ex-president Ershad's second wife Bidisha Ershad, breathed his last at around 5:45 am this morning, Bidisha confirmed on social media.

The poet, who had been suffering from old-age complications for a long time, was taken to the ICU at Khulna City Hospital in critical condition on Wednesday.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Shaheed Hadis Park in Khulna after the Juhr prayers.

Abu Bakar Siddique was born on August 19, 1934 at Gotapara in Bagerhat Sadar. His published books include more than 20 poetry books, four novels, 15 storybooks, and one rhyme book.

He received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1988. He also won the Bangladesh Kathashilpi Sangsad Award and the Bangladesh Lekhika Sangha Award, among others.

He passed his SSC examination from Bagerhat Secondary Government High School in 1952, HSC from Bagerhat Government Prafulla Chandra College in 1954, and completed his BA from the same college in 1956.

Then he was admitted to the Bangla Department of Dhaka University and obtained his master's degree in 1958.

In his professional life, Abu Bakar Siddique taught at Govt. Fazlul Haque College, Govt. Brajalal College, Kushtia College, Government Prafulla Chandra College, and Rajshahi University.

He retired as Associate Professor of the Bangla Department of Rajshahi University on July 7, 1994. He then taught at Queen's University and Notre Dame College in Dhaka.

Abu Bakar Siddiqui's published novels include "Jalarakshas," "Kharadaha," "Barudpora Prohor," and "Ekatturer Hridobhasma."