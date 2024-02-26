Cover of ‘Nazrul Srishty Phire Dekha’ book unveiled

Cover of ‘Nazrul Srishty Phire Dekha’ book unveiled

The cover of the book 'Nazrul Srishty Phire Dekha' was unveiled at Ekushe Boimela on Monday (26 February).

The book is jointly authored by Professor Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, Vice Chancellor, Uttara University, Bangladesh and Bela Das, Professor, Department of Bangla, Assam University, India, reads a press release. 

Kazi Nazrul Islam's granddaughter Khilkhuil Kazi and Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar Dey, Vice-chancellor of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University presided over the unveiling.

Kazi Nazrul Islam is a poet of equality, renaissance, rebellion, love, and a noncommunal spirit. Each and every adjective appended to his name is insufficient. A collection of works by eminent Nazrul scholars who have devoted their careers to the study of the various facets of Nazrul's works, this book is an homage to him. 

Nazrul Islam has demonstrated an unparalleled capacity to incite rebellion through his adoption of secularism. His perseverance and commitment are evident on each page of the book. With great diligence and commitment, Professor Lekha and Professor Das have compiled and edited these writings so as to provide readers with access to the numerous well-known and lesser-known chapters of Nazrul's colourful life. By penetrating this book, readers will be presented with an unparalleled opportunity to gain an entirely new perspective on their cherished poet.

Kazi Nazrul Islam

