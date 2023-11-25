Soumitra Sekhar receives Wrishij Padak

25 November, 2023
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 06:07 pm

Soumitra Sekhar receives Wrishij Padak

25 November, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 06:07 pm
Soumitra Sekhar receives Wrishij Padak

Marking four decades of their formation, the cultural troupe Wrishij Shilpi Goshthi is paying homage Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar recognising for his noteworthy contributions to literature and education.

This honour handed over to the honourees by eminent cultural personalities Asaduzzaman Noor and Mamunur Rashid today, reads a press release. 

Soumitra Sekhar Dey is a leading Bengali linguist, Nazrul researcher, educationist, and writer. Currently he is serving as the 6th vice chancellor of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University.

Earlier, he got Dhaka University Arts Dean's Award (2001), Mayenuddin Foundation Award (2008), Nazrul Padak (2014), D. Litt. Degree (2022), Acharya Dinesh Chandra Sen Gold Medal (2023).
 

Dr. Soumitra Sekhar Dey / Kazi Nazrul Islam

