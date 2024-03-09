Finance minister accuses BNP of lying about remittances

Bangladesh

UNB
09 March, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 06:28 pm

Related News

Finance minister accuses BNP of lying about remittances

The volume of inward remittances sent by expatriates to the country is increasing every month. Even in the last month (February), Bangladesh received remittances of $2.16 billion, the finance minister says

UNB
09 March, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 06:28 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today (9 March) alleged that the opposition parties, including BNP are lying about the inward remittance of the country.

"The volume of inward remittances sent by expatriates to the country is increasing every month. Even in the last month (February), Bangladesh received remittances of $2.16 billion," the finance minister said while speaking as the chief guest at the Cub Scouts' holiday programme at Khansama Government Pilot Model High School, organised by Dinajpur's Khansama Upazila administration.

About 400 Cub Scouts, scouts, and officials from 53 educational institutions participated in the Cub holiday programme organised by Bangladesh Scouts, Khansama Upazila.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

UNO of Khansama Upazila Md Taj Uddin chaired, Upazila Chairman and General Secretary of Upazila Awami League Safiul Azam Chowdhury Lion, and local political leaders among others, spoke at the function.

Top News

Remitance / BNP / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

10h | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

23h | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

1h | Videos
Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

2h | Videos
Russian missile struck close to Zelensky and Greek leader’s convoy

Russian missile struck close to Zelensky and Greek leader’s convoy

3h | Videos
Dhaka Flow's Women's Day celebration - Inspire Her Wellness

Dhaka Flow's Women's Day celebration - Inspire Her Wellness

4h | Videos