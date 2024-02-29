Islami Bank Mymensingh zone holds agent banking conference

Mymensingh Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised Agent Banking Business Development Conference and Workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing recently at a resort in Jamalpur.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest on virtual platform, reads a press release.

A F M Kamaluddin, deputy managing director addressed the conference as special guest. Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president presided over the function while Md Anisul Haque, head of Mymensingh zone; AKM Mahbub Morshed, executive vice president; M. Abdul Jalil, senior vice president and Kazi Mohammad Ismail, assistant vice president of the bank addressed different sessions of the conference.

Head of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the zone attended the conference.

