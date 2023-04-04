Md Altaf Hossain promoted as additional managing director of Islami Bank

Md Altaf Hossain, who was serving as the deputy managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been promoted as additional managing director, said a press release.

Prior to this, he served as Head of Investment Management Wing, Dhaka Central Zone, Corporate Investment Division-II and SME Investment Division-II of the bank.

He started his banking career in 2004 as vice president in Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited.

Before joining the bank, he worked in various local and multi-national companies. He holds important positions for 20 years in BRAC, MIDAS, SEDF and Grameen Fund among other companies. He obtained MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration of Dhaka University.

He participated in several training programs conducted by reputed organisations of home and abroad including FBCCI, BBTA, BIBM, FAD, SEDF, ICCB, IFC, DCCI, CRISL. He visited different countries including India, Malaysia, United Kingdom, France and Switzerland to participate in various training courses on banking and economics. He was born Mothbaria in Pirojpur.