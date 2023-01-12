IBBL signs agri-refinance agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:26 am

IBBL signs agri-refinance agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:26 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL ) recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank under the agri-refinancing scheme for food security and enhancement of production in agriculture, said a press release. 

In presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor  Abdur Rouf Talukder and Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula and Bangladesh Bank Agriculture Credit Department Director Md Abul Kalam Azad signed the agreement.

Officials from both organizations including Dr Md Ruhul Amin, head of the Agriculture Investment Division of IBBL were present on the occasion.

