Islami Bank hands over motorcycles to winners of Cash Remittance Festival

Islami Bank held the motorcycle handover ceremony of 'Islami Bank-Ria Money Transfer Cash Remittance Festival' at Islami Bank Tower in Dhaka on Tuesday (2 May).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, handed over the prize as the chief guest to the nine winners of Dhaka Central, South and North Zone of the bank, reads a press release.

Suhail Shamsi, business development director (South Asia) of Ria Money Transfer, addressed the programme as guest of honour.

The winners of the prizes are Md Sumon and Ahsan Ullah of Kapasia branch, Masud Mridha of Bhulta branch, Asma Yesmin of Farmgate branch, Md Robiul Islam of Madahbdi branch, Suma Begum of Palash branch, Harun Rashid of Atibazar branch, Samsunnahar Begum of Raipura branch and Mst Jesmin Parvin of Meradia sub-branch.

Presided over by Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director of the bank, JQM Habibullah and Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors, Mohammed Shabbir and Md Akij Uddin, deputy managing directors, Md Mahmudur Rahman, senior executive vice president, Sikder Md Shehabuddin, Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Md Abdur Rob Mridha, executive vice presidents of the bank, AKM Nazmul Hossain, country manager, and Mohammed Arafat Hossain, assistant operations manager of Ria Money Transfer, were present on the occasion. Md Rafiqul Islam, senior executive vice president, delivered the welcome speech.

The campaign will run until 14 May 2023 in which every day one person among the cash remittance clients of IBBL can win a motorcycle through Ria Money Transfer from any country in the world.