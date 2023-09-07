Islami Bank provides Tk1.25 crore for DU special convocation

Islami Bank provides Tk1.25 crore for DU special convocation

Islami Bank Bangladesh Plc provided Tk1.25 crore as one of the sponsors of special convocation of Dhaka University. 

Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of the university, received the check from the bank's Managing Director (Current Charge) Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Deputy Managing Director Md Akiz Uddin on Thursday (7 September), reads a press release. 

University Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Registrar Probir Kumar Sarker and Director of Accounts Mohammad Shaiful Islam and Islami Bank Head of Brand & Communication Division Nazrul Islam were present among others.

