IPDC supports cataract surgeries of underprivileged patients at Bangladesh Eye Trust Hospital

IPDC Finance Limited has recently donated Tk5 lakhs to the Bangladesh Eye Trust Hospital to fund cataract surgeries for underprivileged patients.

Speaking about the donation, Mominul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited said, "IPDC has always worked for the underprivileged people of the country, and we are very grateful for having the opportunity to contribute to the Bangladesh Eye Trust Hospital, which is facilitating high-quality cataract surgeries for helpless, underprivileged patients at a minimal cost.

"We believe that this initiative will continue to help bring the gift of sight back to those who can't afford it."

Bangladesh Eye Trust Hospital is a non-profit eye hospital established and managed by Bangladesh Eye Hospital.

The hospital started its journey in 2014 with the aim of providing eye care services at affordable costs, or if necessary, free of cost, to the country's underprivileged patients.

Hospital authorities have so far organized 150 camps to provide free treatment across the country; through these camps, about 500 to 700 patients undergo free cataract surgery every month.

