IPDC launches specialised sub-branch ‘Joyee 360’ for women entrepreneurs

IPDC Finance has launched a specialised sub-branch named 'Joyee 360' in Mirpur, Dhaka focusing on the business loan services for women entrepreneurs. 

This initiative aims to accelerate the contribution of women entrepreneurs to the country's economic development, reads a press release. 

IPDC has commenced the operations of this sub-branch to support women in their business endeavors.

'IPDC Joyee' aids women entrepreneurs in their business activities through loan service which began its journey in 2018. This new sub-branch branch, 'Joyee 360', extends beyond loan services to incorporate additional facilities. 

It includes a special meeting space called 'Joyee Alapon', where Joyee customers can book and utilize the space for conducting their business meetings. Furthermore, regular workshops and training sessions under the banner of 'Joyee Pathshala' are conducted here to support entrepreneurial initiatives. 

Besides Joyee loan, this sub-branch will also provide deposit, home loan, auto loan and all other regular products and services of IPDC.

The inauguration event was attended by Ariful Islam, Chairman of IPDC Finance; Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director & CEO (in-charge), IPDC Finance; Tushar Bhowmik, BRAC Nominated Director, IPDC Finance; Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Director, SME & Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank; Dr. Masudur Rahman, Chairman of SME Foundation, along with several high-ranking officials of IPDC, and some of the clients and strategic partners of Joyee.

Speaking at the event, Ariful Islam, Chairman of IPDC Finance, stated, "Bangladesh is currently experiencing an extraordinary period of development. Empowering women, fostering their development, and supporting women entrepreneurs adequately are crucial for comprehensive and expedited development. In this context, I believe that 'Joyee 360' sub-branch from IPDC Finance is a significant addition."

Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director & CEO (in-charge), mentioned, "IPDC has always been committed to empowering women and encouraging women entrepreneurs. In 2018, we initiated the 'Joyee' loan service tailored for women entrepreneurs. Over the past few years, we have witnessed rapid growth in our customer base under Joyee, and we have seen that they are not only remarkable in their business pursuits but also as customers. With the aim of further supporting them in their journey, we have launched the 'Joyee 360' branch."

Besides offering Joyee loan, the sub-branch will also offer IPDC's regular products and services. The branch is located on the 6th floor of Dynasty Tower in Section 6, Mirpur, Dhaka.  
 

