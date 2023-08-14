IPDC Finance signs MoU with Aamra Active

IPDC Finance signs MoU with Aamra Active

IPDC Finance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aamra Active, a fitness gym in Dhaka as a partner of IPDC Priti (the platform for the retail services of IPDC tailored for the female clients). 

Under the agreement, Aamra Active offers 10% discount on membership packages for IPDC Priti clients and IPDC employees, reads a press release. 

The signing took place at the IPDC head office premises, with Md Shakawat Hossain, head of Liability, IPDC Finance; Nibras Panni, executive director, Aamra Active and some other officials from both the organisations.  
 

