IPDC participates at Dhaka Night Market 2024 as finance company partner  

IPDC Finance, under the banner of 'IPDC Joyee', the business loan product of IPDC for women entrepreneurs, is participating in 'Dhaka Night Market 2024', organised by Nibedita. IPDC is joining the event as the Finance Company Partner.

Set to be Bangladesh's inaugural night market, this three-day extravaganza will take place from 28 to 30 March at Aloki Convention Centre, reads a press release.

Some of the esteemed clients of Joyee, namely 'Mayer Achol Fashion', 'BongoGora' and 'Bangla Selayi' will be with the Joyee stall to display and sell their exceptional products at the Dhaka Night Market 2024, alongside over 80 other lifestyle brands. This event promises an immersive experience filled with celebrity interactions, a dedicated kids play zone, captivating magic shows, mesmerizing fire spinning performances, and an array of thrilling surprises.

IPDC Joyee's presence at the Dhaka Night Market 2024 underscores the company's commitment to fostering women empowerment and creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

Through Joyee, IPDC Finance has been providing comprehensive support to women entrepreneurs, offering them Access to finance, Access to market, Access to capacity development, and Access to business support.