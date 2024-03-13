IPDC Finance, bti signs MoU on strategic partnership

Corporates

Press Release
13 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 05:31 pm

IPDC Finance, bti signs MoU on strategic partnership

IPDC Finance and Building Technology & Ideas Ltd (bti) have announced an enriching partnership catering to Home Loan Customers of IPDC Finance by signing an MoU. 

This collaboration introduces exclusive benefits for Home Loan Customers of IPDC Finance interested in acquiring a residence from bti, reads a press release. 

The MoU was officially signed by Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director and CEO (In-charge) of IPDC Finance; and F R Khan, Managing Director of Building Technology & Ideas Ltd. On behalf of IPDC, Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business; Md. Rakibul Islam Protik, head of Mortgage; on behalf of bti, Zakaria Hossain, General Manager, Marketing and some other officials from both the organisations were present in the ceremony. 

IPDC Finance Limited / Building Technology & Ideas Ltd (bti)

