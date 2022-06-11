IPDC Finance opens branch at Khulna

IPDC Finance Limited has recently opened a branch at Khulna to further extend its business operations there.

The Khulna branch office was officially inaugurated through formal procedures in the presence of SM Hasan Reza, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Khulna office and other Bangladesh Bank officials from Khulna, reads a press release.

Kazi Aminul Haque, president of the Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited and some other officials from IPDC head Office and Khulna office attended the event.

Later, in the evening, a grand event was held at the Khulna Club to announce the arrival of IPDC at Khulna which was attended by professionals working in education, medical sector, business, administration, finance and all walks of people at Khulna. Popular musician Kumar Biswajit performed music in the event.

The new IPDC Finance branch is located in the city's Matribhasha Bhaban, at KDA Avenue, Tetul Tola Mor. IPDC has opened this branch with a vision to be a partner of Khulna's journey towards excellence and growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance said, "Since its inception, IPDC Finance has been committed to innovation in financial services and ensuring the best quality of service. We are honored to be bringing our services to the people of Khulna. IPDC wants to be beside Khulna on its journey towards outstanding progress."

IPDC Finance began its journey in 1981 as the country's first-ever private financial institution. The empowerment of women, encouragement of young entrepreneurs and financial inclusion of underserved communities, especially in marginalized areas, are the strategic pillars of IPDC Finance.

