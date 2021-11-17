Integrated transaction service between IFIC Bank and bKash launched

Corporates

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 02:14 pm

Integrated transaction service has been launched between bKash and IFIC Bank Limited. Now, one million customers of the Bank can Add Money instantly to their bKash accounts and transfer money vice versa, states a press release. 

As a result, the financial transactions of IFIC Bank customers will be easier, hassle free, and time and cost saving. Customers of the Bank can enjoy this service 24/7 from anywhere in the country through bKash app.

A.R.M. Nazmus Sakib, member of the IFIC Board of Directors, inaugurated the joint service of IFIC Bank and country's largest mobile financial service provider bKash at a virtual event on Monday, 15th November. Kazi Mahmood Sattar, member of bKash Board of Directors, Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and CEO of IFIC Bank and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash were present on the occasion.

To avail this service, customers first need to set up link between bKash account and IFIC Bank account using bKash app. Information such as NID, date of birth, bank registered mobile number and bKash account number of both the accounts should be the same when setting up the link. Once the link is established, money can easily be transferred from IFIC Bank account to bKash account through 'Add Money' of bKash app. In addition, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through bKash app's 'Transfer Money' service without going to the bank.

Besides, users can Cash In to their bKash accounts from more than 800 branches and sub-branches of IFIC Bank, spread all over the country. In addition, 56 million bKash customers will be able to Cash Out at 1.49% charge from the ATM booths of IFIC Bank.

Mentionable, the transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable for both Add Money and Transfer Money services.

