Industry-academia collaboration needed to tackle future challenges: Faruque

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has stressed on the effective collaboration between universities and industries for developing mid and high-level managers with the knowledge and skills required to meet market and industry demand.

"As we are aiming to pursue higher growth vision, we will need to increase our efficiency and productivity, shift to high-end garments, and updgrade technologies accordingly – all of which require skills to deal with," he said while speaking at a consultation workshop on post graduate diploma in garment business (PGD-GB) program, organised by SEIP and IBA, University of Dhaka on Saturday.

Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry would need more skilled workers and professionals to cope with changing global apparel trends, especially brought by the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

Faruque said that the industry needs more qualified and competent workers and professionals to meet the future challenges of the RMG industry, especially in the context of fast fashion and disruptive technologies.

He expressed hope that the demand for skilled professionals, especially at mid and high-level managers, could be met with the support of all, including the IBA of Dhaka University.

Faruque also called upon the government to continue its support to the RMG industry in addressing the skilled workforce issue to remain competitive in the coming years, especially in the post-LDC era.

Fatima Yasmin, senior secretary, finance division, and national project director, SEIP attended the workshop as chief guest while Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) of University of Dhaka Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal was present as guest of honor.

IBA Director Professor Mohammad A Momen chaired the program while Fatema Rahim Veena, additional secretary, and EPD, SEIP, and Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice president, BKMEA were also present.

